Army wins JCTE Installation of the Year

FORT GREGG-ADAMS, Va. – Members of the Armed Forces took pride showcasing their talents under pressure this week, during the Joint Culinary Training Exercise, March 2-7. The awards ceremony took place March 8 at the Beaty Theater.



Brig. Gen. Jin H. Pak and Command Sgt. Maj. Tonya Sims, Quartermaster General and QM Corps CSM, respectively, were the ceremony hosts and presenters for the 48th such event, administered by the QM School’s Joint Culinary Center of Excellence.



The U.S. Army won Installation of the Year honors. Its victories in this year’s training exercise included Armed Forces Team of the Year; Judges Best in Show; Armed Forces Pastry Chef of the Year; Armed Forces Junior Best Pastry Chef of the Year; and Armed Forces Nutrition Category.



The Coast Guard team won Installation of the Year runner-up. Other winners included the Navy Commissaryman Second Class Haiwan Wui, who took Armed Forces Chef of the Year; and the Marine Master Sgt. Megan Rogers who took Enlisted Aide of the Year.





The JCTE final results follows:





Armed Forces Installation of the Year: Army



Warrant Officer 1 Jerald Bonkoswi, Staff Sgt. Joshua Hoyt, Staff Sgt. Joe Shandly Malubay, Sgt. Derell Warfield, Specialist Joanne Del Mudo, Private First Class Jia Lin, Private First Class Antwarn Smith, Private First Class Karl Benjamin, and Private Anaya Bhatti





Armed Forces Installation of the Year runner-up: Coast Guard



Commissaryman Third Class Ryan Baker, Commissaryman Second Class Raymond Flippi, Commissaryman Second Class Jorge Hernanadez, Commissaryman Second Class Micah Hetrick, Commissaryman Third Class Joshua Hutto, Commissaryman First Class Felicia Juarez, Commissaryman Second Class Brent Lagarde, Commissaryman Third Class Shasta Peters, Commissaryman Third Class Nathaniel Ramsey, Commissaryman Third Class Sierra Slocum





Armed Forces Student Team of the Year: Army



Private First Class Jia Lin, Private First Class Karl Benjamin, Specialist Joanne Delmundo, Private First Class Antwarn Smith, Private Anaya Bhatti





Judges Best in Show: Army



Warrant Officer 1 Jerald Bonkowski





Armed Forces Chef of the Year: Navy



Commissaryman Second Class Haiwan Wui





Armed Forces Junior Chef of the Year: Navy



Commissaryman Third Class Larry Burns





Armed Forces Pastry Chef of the Year: Army



Chief Warrant Officer 2 Christine Stanley





Armed Forces Junior Best Pastry Chef of the Year: Army



Specialist Alicia Linda





Enlisted Aide of the Year: Marine Corps



Master Sgt. Megan Rogers





International Challenge Team of the Year: United Kingdom





Armed Forces Nutrition Category: Army



Staff Sgt. Afrieka Wier and Sgt. Jayden Brown





Armed Forces Military Masters: Navy



Commissaryman First Class John Toman