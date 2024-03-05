Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army wins JCTE Installation of the Year

    Army wins JCTE Installation of the Year

    Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army team wins Armed Forces Installation of the Year, team members included:...... read more read more

    FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2024

    Story by Ericka Gillespie 

    Fort Gregg-Adams

    FORT GREGG-ADAMS, Va. – Members of the Armed Forces took pride showcasing their talents under pressure this week, during the Joint Culinary Training Exercise, March 2-7. The awards ceremony took place March 8 at the Beaty Theater.

    Brig. Gen. Jin H. Pak and Command Sgt. Maj. Tonya Sims, Quartermaster General and QM Corps CSM, respectively, were the ceremony hosts and presenters for the 48th such event, administered by the QM School’s Joint Culinary Center of Excellence.

    The U.S. Army won Installation of the Year honors. Its victories in this year’s training exercise included Armed Forces Team of the Year; Judges Best in Show; Armed Forces Pastry Chef of the Year; Armed Forces Junior Best Pastry Chef of the Year; and Armed Forces Nutrition Category.

    The Coast Guard team won Installation of the Year runner-up. Other winners included the Navy Commissaryman Second Class Haiwan Wui, who took Armed Forces Chef of the Year; and the Marine Master Sgt. Megan Rogers who took Enlisted Aide of the Year.


    The JCTE final results follows:


    Armed Forces Installation of the Year: Army

    Warrant Officer 1 Jerald Bonkoswi, Staff Sgt. Joshua Hoyt, Staff Sgt. Joe Shandly Malubay, Sgt. Derell Warfield, Specialist Joanne Del Mudo, Private First Class Jia Lin, Private First Class Antwarn Smith, Private First Class Karl Benjamin, and Private Anaya Bhatti


    Armed Forces Installation of the Year runner-up: Coast Guard

    Commissaryman Third Class Ryan Baker, Commissaryman Second Class Raymond Flippi, Commissaryman Second Class Jorge Hernanadez, Commissaryman Second Class Micah Hetrick, Commissaryman Third Class Joshua Hutto, Commissaryman First Class Felicia Juarez, Commissaryman Second Class Brent Lagarde, Commissaryman Third Class Shasta Peters, Commissaryman Third Class Nathaniel Ramsey, Commissaryman Third Class Sierra Slocum


    Armed Forces Student Team of the Year: Army

    Private First Class Jia Lin, Private First Class Karl Benjamin, Specialist Joanne Delmundo, Private First Class Antwarn Smith, Private Anaya Bhatti


    Judges Best in Show: Army

    Warrant Officer 1 Jerald Bonkowski


    Armed Forces Chef of the Year: Navy

    Commissaryman Second Class Haiwan Wui


    Armed Forces Junior Chef of the Year: Navy

    Commissaryman Third Class Larry Burns


    Armed Forces Pastry Chef of the Year: Army

    Chief Warrant Officer 2 Christine Stanley


    Armed Forces Junior Best Pastry Chef of the Year: Army

    Specialist Alicia Linda


    Enlisted Aide of the Year: Marine Corps

    Master Sgt. Megan Rogers


    International Challenge Team of the Year: United Kingdom


    Armed Forces Nutrition Category: Army

    Staff Sgt. Afrieka Wier and Sgt. Jayden Brown


    Armed Forces Military Masters: Navy

    Commissaryman First Class John Toman

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2024
    Date Posted: 03.09.2024 08:57
    Story ID: 465815
    Location: FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VA, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army wins JCTE Installation of the Year, by Ericka Gillespie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Army wins JCTE Installation of the Year
    Army wins JCTE Installation of the Year
    Army wins JCTE Installation of the Year
    Army wins JCTE Installation of the Year

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JCTE
    Fort Gregg Adams News 2024
    Joint Culinary Training Event

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT