U.S., Republic of Korea, and Royal Thai Marines create demolition charges during Exercise Cobra Gold in Chanthaburi province, Thailand, March 4, 2024. Cobra Gold 2024 demonstrates the U.S. commitment to the region by building interoperability, multilateral cooperative arrangements, advancing common interests and a commitment to our Allies and partners in ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)

Date Taken: 03.04.2024
Location: CHANTHABURI PROVINCE, TH
Cobra Gold 2024 – Demolition Range [Image 12 of 12], by Cpl Aidan Hekker