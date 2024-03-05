Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Cobra Gold 2024 – Demolition Range [Image 3 of 12]

    Cobra Gold 2024 – Demolition Range

    CHANTHABURI PROVINCE, THAILAND

    03.04.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jordan Bharucha, a combat engineer assigned to Charlie Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, shows Republic of Korea Marines time fuse calculations during a demolition range as part of Exercise Cobra Gold in Chanthaburi province, Thailand, March 4, 2024. Cobra Gold 2024 demonstrates the U.S. commitment to the region by building interoperability, multilateral cooperative arrangements, advancing common interests and a commitment to our Allies and partners in ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2024
    Date Posted: 03.09.2024 08:20
    Photo ID: 8278948
    VIRIN: 240304-M-HP224-1124
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 2.81 MB
    Location: CHANTHABURI PROVINCE, TH
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cobra Gold 2024 – Demolition Range [Image 12 of 12], by Cpl Aidan Hekker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    15th MEU
    Partnership
    Readiness
    C4
    Demo
    CG24

