Cobra Gold 2024 – Demolition Range

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jeffrey Rice, a combat engineer assigned to Charlie Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, teaches U.S., Republic of Korea, and Royal Thai Marines how to safely handle blasting caps during a demolition range as part of Exercise Cobra Gold in Chanthaburi province, Thailand, March 4, 2024. Cobra Gold 2024 demonstrates the U.S. commitment to the region by building interoperability, multilateral cooperative arrangements, advancing common interests and a commitment to our Allies and partners in ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)
|03.04.2024
|03.09.2024 08:20
|8278950
|240304-M-HP224-1127
|8192x5464
|5.08 MB
|CHANTHABURI PROVINCE, TH
|1
|0
