Warrior Shield 24 | 3rd MLG conducts Heavy Machine Gun Live Fire Range

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Aaliyah Hunt, a combat photographer with 3rd Marine Logistics Group, fires an M19 grenade launcher while participating in a live fire exercise during Warrior Shield 24 at Rodriguez Live Fire Complex, Republic of Korea, March 3, 2024. WS 24 is an annual joint, combined, exercise in the Republic of Korea that strengthens the combined defensive capabilities of ROK-US Forces. This routine, regularly scheduled, field training exercise provides the ROK-US Marines the opportunity to rehearse combined operations, exchange knowledge, and demonstrate the strength and capability of the ROK-US Alliance. Hunt is a native of New York. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Manuel Alvarado)

