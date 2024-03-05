Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Warrior Shield 24 | 3rd MLG conducts Heavy Machine Gun Live Fire Range [Image 5 of 16]

    Warrior Shield 24 | 3rd MLG conducts Heavy Machine Gun Live Fire Range

    RODRIGUEZ LIVE FIRE COMPLEX, SOUTH KOREA

    03.02.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Manuel Alvarado 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. Marines with 3rd Landing Support Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, prepare to fire a .50 caliber machine gun while participating in a live fire exercise during Warrior Shield 24 at Rodriguez Live Fire Complex, Pocheon, Republic of Korea, March 3, 2024. WS 24 is an annual joint, combined, exercise in the Republic of Korea that strengthens the combined defensive capabilities of ROK-US Forces. This routine, regularly scheduled, field training exercise provides the ROK-US Marines the opportunity to rehearse combined operations, exchange knowledge, and demonstrate the strength and capability of the ROK-US Alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Manuel Alvarado)

    Date Taken: 03.02.2024
    Date Posted: 03.08.2024 21:46
    Photo ID: 8278726
    VIRIN: 240302-M-YJ953-1035
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 14.05 MB
    Location: RODRIGUEZ LIVE FIRE COMPLEX, KR
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    M19
    .50 Cal
    Marines
    Training
    MARFORK
    KMEP

