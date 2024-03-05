U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Garrett Starlin, motor vehicle operator with 3rd Landing Support Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, prepares to fire a .50 caliber machine gun while participating in a live fire exercise during Warrior Shield 24 at Rodriguez Live Fire Complex, Pocheon, Republic of Korea, March 3, 2024. WS 24 is an annual joint, combined, exercise in the Republic of Korea that strengthens the combined defensive capabilities of ROK-US Forces. This routine, regularly scheduled, field training exercise provides the ROK-US Marines the opportunity to rehearse combined operations, exchange knowledge, and demonstrate the strength and capability of the ROK-US Alliance. Starlin is a native of Missouri. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Manuel Alvarado)

Photo ID: 8278731
VIRIN: 240302-M-YJ953-1174
This work, Warrior Shield 24 | 3rd MLG conducts Heavy Machine Gun Live Fire Range [Image 16 of 16], by LCpl Manuel Alvarado