Meagan Ostrem, director of strategic engagement, Navy Closure Task Force - Red Hill (NCTF-RH), speaks at the Hawaii Chamber of Commerce Military Affairs Council Meeting, in Honolulu, March 1. Charged with the safe decommissioning of the Red HIll Bulk Fuel Storage Facility, NCTF-RH was established by the Department of the Navy as a commitment to the community and the environment. The Navy continues to engage with the people of Hawaii, regulatory agencies, and other stakeholders as NCTF-RH works to safely and deliberately decommission the RHBFSF. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Luke McCall)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2024 19:12
|Photo ID:
|8278661
|VIRIN:
|240301-N-JY604-4963
|Resolution:
|5464x8192
|Size:
|1.77 MB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Navy Leaders Attend the Military Affairs Council Meeting [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Luke J McCall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT