    Navy Leaders Attend the Military Affairs Council Meeting [Image 4 of 4]

    Navy Leaders Attend the Military Affairs Council Meeting

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Luke J McCall 

    Navy Closure Task Force - Red Hill

    Meagan Ostrem, director of strategic engagement, Navy Closure Task Force - Red Hill (NCTF-RH), speaks at the Hawaii Chamber of Commerce Military Affairs Council Meeting, in Honolulu, March 1. Charged with the safe decommissioning of the Red HIll Bulk Fuel Storage Facility, NCTF-RH was established by the Department of the Navy as a commitment to the community and the environment. The Navy continues to engage with the people of Hawaii, regulatory agencies, and other stakeholders as NCTF-RH works to safely and deliberately decommission the RHBFSF. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Luke McCall)

    Date Taken: 03.01.2024
    Date Posted: 03.08.2024 19:12
    Photo ID: 8278661
    VIRIN: 240301-N-JY604-4963
    Resolution: 5464x8192
    Size: 1.77 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US
    Red Hill
    JTF-RH
    Joint Task Force-Red Hill
    NCTF-RH
    Navy Closure Task Force

