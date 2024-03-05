Navy Leaders Attend the Military Affairs Council Meeting

Rear Adm. Marc Williams, deputy commander, Navy Closure Task Force - Red Hill (NCTF-RH), speaks at the Hawaii Chamber of Commerce Military Affairs Council Meeting, in Honolulu, March 1, 2024, about the mission of NCTF-RH and its plan to close the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF). Charged with the safe decommissioning of the facility, NCTF-RH was established by the Department of the Navy as a commitment to the community and the environment. The Navy continues to engage with the people of Hawaii, regulatory agencies, and other stakeholders as NCTF-RH works to safely and deliberately decommission the RHBFSF. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Luke McCall)

