Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Navy Leaders Attend the Military Affairs Council Meeting [Image 1 of 4]

    Navy Leaders Attend the Military Affairs Council Meeting

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Luke J McCall 

    Navy Closure Task Force - Red Hill

    U.S. Marine Corps Major Gen. Mark Hashimoto, left, mobilization assistant to the commander, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command; Rear Adm. Marc Williams, center, deputy commander, Navy Closure Task Force - Red Hill (NCTF-RH); and Vice Adm. John Wade, commander, Joint Task Force-Red Hill (JTF-RH), attend the Hawaii Chamber of Commerce Military Affairs Council Meeting, in Honolulu, March 1, 2024, to discuss the mission of NCTF-RH, the turnover of responsibility between JTF-RH and NCTF-RH, and the Navy’s plan to close the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF). Charged with the safe decommissioning of the facility, NCTF-RH was established by the Department of the Navy as a commitment to the community and the environment. The Navy continues to engage with the people of Hawaii, regulatory agencies, and other stakeholders as NCTF-RH works to safely and deliberately decommission the RHBFSF. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Luke McCall)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2024
    Date Posted: 03.08.2024 19:12
    Photo ID: 8278658
    VIRIN: 240301-N-JY604-4670
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 2.1 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Leaders Attend the Military Affairs Council Meeting [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Luke J McCall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Navy Leaders Attend the Military Affairs Council Meeting
    Navy Leaders Attend the Military Affairs Council Meeting
    Navy Leaders Attend the Military Affairs Council Meeting
    Navy Leaders Attend the Military Affairs Council Meeting

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Red Hill
    JTF-RH
    Joint Task Force-Red Hill
    NCTF-RH
    Navy Closure Task Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT