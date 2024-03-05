Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    63rd Readiness Division conduct the Army Combat Fitness Test during Annual Training, [Image 2 of 4]

    63rd Readiness Division conduct the Army Combat Fitness Test during Annual Training,

    KING CITY, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Oposnow 

    63rd Readiness Division

    Army Reserve Soldiers with the 63rd Readiness Division conduct the Army Combat Fitness Test during Annual Training, Mar. 7, 2024, at Fort Hunter Liggett, California. The deadlift in the ACFT assesses soldiers' ability to lift and carry heavy loads, replicating real-world tasks and enhancing their overall functional strength for combat readiness.

