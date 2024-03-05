Army Reserve Soldiers with the 63rd Readiness Division conduct the Army Combat Fitness Test during Annual Training, Mar. 7, 2024, at Fort Hunter Liggett, California. The deadlift in the ACFT assesses soldiers' ability to lift and carry heavy loads, replicating real-world tasks and enhancing their overall functional strength for combat readiness.
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2024 18:19
|Photo ID:
|8278637
|VIRIN:
|240305-A-PI744-3504
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|398.21 KB
|Location:
|KING CITY, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 63rd Readiness Division conduct the Army Combat Fitness Test during Annual Training, [Image 4 of 4], by SFC Christopher Oposnow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
