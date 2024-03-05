Army Reserve Soldiers with the 63rd Readiness Division conduct Individual Weapon Qualification during Annual Training, Mar. 5-6, 2024, at Fort Hunter Liggett, California. Proficiency in marksmanship is foundational to every Soldier's readiness, ensuring they can defend themselves and others in any situation. It cultivates discipline, confidence, and a precision mindset essential for mission success, regardless of their specific role or assignment within the Reserve.

