    63rd Readiness Division conduct Individual Weapon Qualification during Annual Training [Image 3 of 4]

    63rd Readiness Division conduct Individual Weapon Qualification during Annual Training

    KING CITY, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Oposnow 

    63rd Readiness Division

    Army Reserve Soldiers with the 63rd Readiness Division conduct Individual Weapon Qualification during Annual Training, Mar. 5-6, 2024, at Fort Hunter Liggett, California. Proficiency in marksmanship is foundational to every Soldier's readiness, ensuring they can defend themselves and others in any situation. It cultivates discipline, confidence, and a precision mindset essential for mission success, regardless of their specific role or assignment within the Reserve.

    Date Taken: 03.04.2024
    Date Posted: 03.08.2024 18:19
    Photo ID: 8278638
    VIRIN: 240305-A-PI744-1950
    Resolution: 2048x1152
    Size: 264.66 KB
    Location: KING CITY, CA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 63rd Readiness Division conduct Individual Weapon Qualification during Annual Training [Image 4 of 4], by SFC Christopher Oposnow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #annualtraining #weaponsqualification #mountainview

