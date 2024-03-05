That's a Wrap!

Marines with “The Commandant’s Own,” U.S. Marine Drum & Bugle Corps perform during a colors ceremony at University of New Mexico, Albuquerque, NM., Mar. 6, 2024. The Battle Color Detachment has offically wrapped up their west coast tour. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Chloe N. McAfee)

Date Taken: 03.06.2024 Date Posted: 03.08.2024 Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US