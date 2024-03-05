That's a Wrap!

Marines with the Official U.S. Marine Corps Color Guard speak with guests after a performance at V. Sue Cleveland High School, Albuquerque, NM., Mar. 6, 2024. The Battle Color Detachment has offically wrapped up their west coast tour. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Chloe N. McAfee)
