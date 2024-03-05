Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    That's a Wrap! [Image 15 of 19]

    That's a Wrap!

    ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Chloe McAfee 

    Marine Barracks Washington

    Marines of the Silent Drill Platoon, Marine Barracks Washington, execute the “pass in review” sequence during a performance at V. Sue Cleveland High School, Albuquerque, NM., Mar. 6, 2024. The Battle Color Detachment has offically wrapped up their west coast tour. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Chloe N. McAfee)

    Date Taken: 03.06.2024
    Date Posted: 03.08.2024
    TAGS

    Color Guard
    Silent Drill Platoon
    Marine Barracks Washington
    Dum & Bugle Corps

