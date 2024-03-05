CSG-4 Commissioning Ceremony

NAVAL STATION NORFOLK (Mar. 1, 2024) Senior Chief Master-At-Arms Michael McDonald, right, uncovered, from Muskegon, Mich., repeats the oath of office during his a commissioning ceremony at Carrier Strike Group Four’s (CSG-4) headquarters on board Naval Station Norfolk. CSG-4 mentors, trains, and assesses carrier strike groups, amphibious ready groups, and independent deployers for global combat against peer competitors. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. Matthew Stroup)

