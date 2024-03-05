Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CSG-4 Commissioning Ceremony [Image 4 of 4]

    CSG-4 Commissioning Ceremony

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2024

    Photo by Lt.Cmdr. Matthew Stroup 

    Carrier Strike Group Four

    NAVAL STATION NORFOLK (Mar. 1, 2024) Senior Chief Master-At-Arms Michael McDonald, right, uncovered, from Muskegon, Mich., repeats the oath of office during his a commissioning ceremony at Carrier Strike Group Four’s (CSG-4) headquarters on board Naval Station Norfolk. CSG-4 mentors, trains, and assesses carrier strike groups, amphibious ready groups, and independent deployers for global combat against peer competitors. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. Matthew Stroup)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2024
    Date Posted: 03.08.2024 11:55
    Photo ID: 8277449
    VIRIN: 240301-N-LR347-1004
    Resolution: 4504x3217
    Size: 2.06 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US
    Hometown: MUSKEGON, MI, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CSG-4 Commissioning Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by LCDR Matthew Stroup, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CSG-4 Commissioning Ceremony
    CSG-4 Commissioning Ceremony
    CSG-4 Commissioning Ceremony
    CSG-4 Commissioning Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Officer
    CSG4

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT