CSG-4 Commissioning Ceremony

NAVAL STATION NORFOLK (Mar. 1, 2024) Chief Warrant Officer 2 Michael McDonald’s family pins his collar devices on his uniform during a commissioning ceremony at Carrier Strike Group Four’s (CSG-4) headquarters on board Naval Station Norfolk. McDonald, a native of Muskegon, Mich. was a Senior Chief Master-At-Arms prior to his commissioning. CSG-4 mentors, trains, and assesses carrier strike groups, amphibious ready groups, and independent deployers for global combat against peer competitors. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Isaac Maxwell)

