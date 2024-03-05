CSG-4 Commissioning Ceremony

NAVAL STATION NORFOLK (Mar. 1, 2024) Chief Warrant Officer 2 Michael McDonald from Muskegon, Mich., addresses family, friends, and shipmates during a commissioning ceremony at Carrier Strike Group Four’s (CSG-4) headquarters on board Naval Station Norfolk. McDonald was a Senior Chief Master-At-Arms prior to his commissioning. CSG-4 mentors, trains, and assesses carrier strike groups, amphibious ready groups, and independent deployers for global combat against peer competitors. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Isaac Maxwell)

Date Taken: 03.01.2024