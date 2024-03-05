NAVAL STATION NORFOLK (Mar. 1, 2024) Chief Warrant Officer 2 Michael McDonald from Muskegon, Mich., addresses family, friends, and shipmates during a commissioning ceremony at Carrier Strike Group Four’s (CSG-4) headquarters on board Naval Station Norfolk. McDonald was a Senior Chief Master-At-Arms prior to his commissioning. CSG-4 mentors, trains, and assesses carrier strike groups, amphibious ready groups, and independent deployers for global combat against peer competitors. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Isaac Maxwell)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2024 11:56
|Photo ID:
|8277448
|VIRIN:
|240301-N-JL568-1120
|Resolution:
|5170x3693
|Size:
|3.08 MB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, CSG-4 Commissioning Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Isaac Maxwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT