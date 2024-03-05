Army Emergency Relief Campaign Jumps into Fort Liberty

The Army Emergency Relief campaign kickoff event was held at the Iron Mike Conference Center on Fort Liberty, raising awareness of the nonprofit organization supporting Soldiers and their Families. XVIII Airborne Corps Deputy Commander, Maj. Gen. Colin Tuley; Fort Liberty Garrison Commander, Col. John Wilcox and CEO of AER, Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael Anthony (Tony) Grinston attended the kickoff event; March 7, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Jason Ragucci, Fort Liberty Garrison Public Affairs Office)

