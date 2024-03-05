Army Emergency Relief Campaign Jumps into Fort Liberty

Photo By Jason Ragucci | The Army Emergency Relief campaign kickoff event was held at the Iron Mike Conference...... read more read more Photo By Jason Ragucci | The Army Emergency Relief campaign kickoff event was held at the Iron Mike Conference Center on Fort Liberty, raising awareness of the nonprofit organization supporting Soldiers and their Families. AER has been the go-to nonprofit for Soldiers and their families needing support—or for those wishing to donate—for more than 80 years; March 7, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Jason Ragucci, Fort Liberty Garrison Public Affairs Office) see less | View Image Page

FORT LIBERTY, N.C. – Thursday, March 7, 2024, marked the kickoff of the Army Emergency Relief campaign at the Iron Mike Conference Center on Fort Liberty, raising awareness of the nonprofit organization supporting Soldiers and their Families. AER has been the go-to nonprofit for Soldiers and their families needing support—or for those wishing to donate—for more than 80 years.



XVIII Airborne Corps Deputy Commanding General, Maj. Gen. Colin Tuley, Fort Liberty Garrison Commander Col. John Wilcox, and CEO of the AER program, Sgt. Maj. of the Army (Ret) Michael Anthony (Tony) Grinston attended the kickoff campaign event.



“You may not know exactly what to do as a leader when somebody is in financial need,” said Grinston. “All you have to do is care and go with them to ensure they get the assistance they need.”



The charity helps people become more financially prepared by offering grants, interest-free loans, and scholarships. At least 4 million Soldiers have received assistance from AER, totaling $2 billion. Because a Soldier's finances can harm their readiness, AER can also help them with other financial situations, including house and vehicle maintenance and medical bills.



“The Army is really where you live,” said Cpl. Seth Scott, 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command. “I got married in October 2022, and I didn’t have the money to pay for the first month’s rent or utilities, but AER was able to help me so my family wouldn’t have to go without.”



The federal government does not fund AER, and it ranks in the top 10% of all charities. Donations from corporations, other US residents, and active-duty and former soldiers support the initiative. The Army recently extended the campaign to June 14 to coincide with its 249th birthday.



Engaging with the Army is essential to AER's success in spreading awareness of their services to needy Soldiers and Army families. The tenant units throughout the garrison appoint representatives for the AER, and their unwavering support and strenuous efforts are crucial to the organization's success.



AER benefits are available to active duty personnel, retirees, and retiring soldiers from the Army Reserve and National Guard who receive retirement pay from the Defense Finance Accounting Service and their qualifying dependents.



“Before my grandmother passed away, I didn’t have funds to go home to visit her,” said Chief Warrant Officer 3 Carlene Tucker, 82nd Airborne Division. “AER generously helped me financially to see my grandmother one last time.”



Last year, thanks to the contributions of soldiers, AER was able to give out over 3,000 scholarships and offer financial support to up to 31,000 soldiers and their families who had needs spanning over thirty support categories, including:

• Personal transportation

• Basic living expenses

• Educational scholarships

• First month’s rent and deposit

• Emergency travel and disasters

• Career skills programs



Soldiers who participate in the Army Career Skills Program and prepare to move into civilian work can apply for $1,000 grants from AER to help with costs. According to the program's website, AER has donated $3 million in grants to support it. During their final 180 days of service, Soldiers can participate in various apprenticeships, internships, and other employment skills training.



“I’m so proud that I can help other Soldiers, and it just brings me joy every day,” said Grinston. “I want to share that joy and increase the participation because this is part of the profession, and I can’t think of any other way to help our Soldiers when they have financial problems.”



Troops who wish to support fellow soldiers can donate to AER at https://www.armyemergencyrelief.org/donate/. Additionally, soldiers and customers can donate at the local Exchange register or by deducting money from their wages.