    Army Emergency Relief Campaign Jumps into Fort Liberty [Image 1 of 4]

    Army Emergency Relief Campaign Jumps into Fort Liberty

    FORT LIBERTY, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2024

    Photo by Jason Ragucci 

    Fort Liberty Garrison Public Affairs Office

    The Army Emergency Relief campaign kickoff event was held at the Iron Mike Conference Center on Fort Liberty, raising awareness of the nonprofit organization supporting Soldiers and their Families. AER has been the go-to nonprofit for Soldiers and their families needing support—or for those wishing to donate—for more than 80 years; March 7, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Jason Ragucci, Fort Liberty Garrison Public Affairs Office)

