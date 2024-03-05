CNRMA Visits Naval Station Newport

Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic RDML Wesley McCall speaks with members of the installation Fire and Emergency Services team during his visit to Naval Station Newport March 7. McCall and members of his staff traveled to the installation to take a closer look at the programs and people providing vital services to the base's mission partners and their team members.

