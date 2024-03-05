Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CNRMA Visits Naval Station Newport [Image 6 of 6]

    CNRMA Visits Naval Station Newport

    NEWPORT, RI, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2024

    Photo by Bruce Katz 

    Naval Station Newport

    Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic RDML Wesley McCall speaks with members of the installation Fire and Emergency Services team during his visit to Naval Station Newport March 7. McCall and members of his staff traveled to the installation to take a closer look at the programs and people providing vital services to the base's mission partners and their team members.

    Date Taken: 03.07.2024
    Date Posted: 03.08.2024 08:50
    Photo ID: 8277025
    VIRIN: 240307-D-PK198-4554
    Resolution: 1624x2441
    Size: 845.72 KB
    Location: NEWPORT, RI, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, CNRMA Visits Naval Station Newport [Image 6 of 6], by Bruce Katz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CNRMA Visit

