Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic RDML Wesley McCall visits with some of the youngest members of the installation community during a visit to Child and Youth Programs here March 7. McCall and members of his staff traveled to Newport to take a closer look at the programs and people providing vital services to the installation mission partners and their team members.
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2024 08:50
|Photo ID:
|8276940
|VIRIN:
|240307-D-PK198-4198
|Resolution:
|2153x1432
|Size:
|584.23 KB
|Location:
|NEWPORT, RI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CNRMA Visits Naval Station Newport [Image 6 of 6], by Bruce Katz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
