CNRMA Visits Naval Station Newport

Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic RDML Wesley McCall visits with some of the youngest members of the installation community during a visit to Child and Youth Programs here March 7. McCall and members of his staff traveled to Newport to take a closer look at the programs and people providing vital services to the installation mission partners and their team members.

