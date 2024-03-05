Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CNRMA Visits Naval Station Newport [Image 5 of 6]

    CNRMA Visits Naval Station Newport

    NEWPORT, RI, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2024

    Photo by Bruce Katz 

    Naval Station Newport

    Capt. Henry Roenke (right), installation commanding officer, explains the Naval Station Newport waterfront projects and future footprint of the U.S. Coast Guard and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association to RDML Wesley McCall, commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic, Coast Guard RADM Carola List, commander of Operational Logistics Command, NOAA RDML Chad Cary, deputy director, NOAA marine and aviation operations and other leaders during a visit March 7. The completed facilities are expected to be operational by 2028.

    Date Taken: 03.07.2024
    Date Posted: 03.08.2024 08:50
    Location: NEWPORT, RI, US
    Construction NOAA Coast Guard

