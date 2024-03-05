CNRMA Visits Naval Station Newport

Capt. Henry Roenke (right), installation commanding officer, explains the Naval Station Newport waterfront projects and future footprint of the U.S. Coast Guard and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association to RDML Wesley McCall, commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic, Coast Guard RADM Carola List, commander of Operational Logistics Command, NOAA RDML Chad Cary, deputy director, NOAA marine and aviation operations and other leaders during a visit March 7. The completed facilities are expected to be operational by 2028.

