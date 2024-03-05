Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    15th MEU, USS Somerset Host ROK Navy and Marine Corps [Image 2 of 10]

    15th MEU, USS Somerset Host ROK Navy and Marine Corps

    CHONBURI PROVINCE, THAILAND

    02.24.2024

    Photo by 1st Lt. Robert Nanna 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    Republic of Korea sailors tour the bridge aboard the amphibious transport dock USS Somerset (LPD 25) during a ship visit in Chonburi province, Thailand, Feb. 24, 2024. Exercise Cobra Gold 2024 demonstrates the U.S. commitment to the region by building interoperability, multilateral cooperative arrangements, advancing common interests and a commitment to our allies and partners in ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by 1st Lt. Robert Nanna)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2024
    Date Posted: 03.08.2024 07:21
    Photo ID: 8276881
    VIRIN: 240224-M-EV477-1021
    Resolution: 7008x4672
    Size: 4.1 MB
    Location: CHONBURI PROVINCE, TH
    Hometown: CHONBURI, TH
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    15th MEU
    ROK Navy
    Partnership
    ROK Marines
    USS Somerset
    CG24

