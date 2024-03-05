15th MEU, USS Somerset Host ROK Navy and Marine Corps

Republic of Korea sailors tour the bridge aboard the amphibious transport dock USS Somerset (LPD 25) during a ship visit in Chonburi province, Thailand, Feb. 24, 2024. Exercise Cobra Gold 2024 demonstrates the U.S. commitment to the region by building interoperability, multilateral cooperative arrangements, advancing common interests and a commitment to our allies and partners in ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by 1st Lt. Robert Nanna)

