15th MEU, USS Somerset Host ROK Navy and Marine Corps

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Lindsay Mathwick, commanding officer of Combat Logistics Battalion 15, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and commander of troops aboard amphibious transport dock USS Somerset (LPD 25), provides her personal challenge coin as a gift to Republic of Korea Lt. Col. Je Wook Kim, commanding officer of Battalion Landing Team 82, during a ship visit in Chonburi province, Thailand, Feb. 24, 2024. Exercise Cobra Gold 2024 demonstrates the U.S. commitment to the region by building interoperability, multilateral cooperative arrangements, advancing common interests and a commitment to our allies and partners in ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by 1st Lt. Robert Nanna)

