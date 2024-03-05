U.S. Navy Capt. Michel Brandt, commanding officer of amphibious transport dock USS Somerset (LPD 25), receives a challenge coin from Republic of Korea Navy Col. Kyung Ho Kim, commanding officer of Amphibious Squadron 53, during a ship visit in Chonburi province, Thailand, Feb. 24, 2024. Exercise Cobra Gold 2024 demonstrates the U.S. commitment to the region by building interoperability, multilateral cooperative arrangements, advancing common interests and a commitment to our Allies and partners in ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by 1st Lt. Robert Nanna)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2024 07:21
|Photo ID:
|8276888
|VIRIN:
|240224-M-EV477-1036
|Resolution:
|7008x4672
|Size:
|3.18 MB
|Location:
|CHONBURI PROVINCE, TH
|Hometown:
|CHONBURI, TH
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 15th MEU, USS Somerset Host ROK Navy and Marine Corps [Image 10 of 10], by 1LT Robert Nanna, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT