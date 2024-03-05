16th CAB Provides Comprehensive Support for 11th Airborne Division Airborne Jump

U.S. Army soldiers from 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, 7th Infantry Division, drive a Palletized Load System (PLS) utilized to transport ammunitions for the 2nd Battalion, 377th Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 11th Airborne Division, M119A3 105mm light towed howitzer weapon system at Lop Buri, Thailand, Mar. 5, 2024, during exercise Cobra Gold 2024. Joint Exercise Cobra Gold 24 provides a venue for the United States and Ally and partner nations to integrate capabilities and build on interoperability while executing complex and realistic operations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Brandon Bruer, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade)

