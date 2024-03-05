16th CAB Provides Comprehensive Support for 11th Airborne Division Airborne Jump

U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 377th Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 11th Airborne Division, exit a C17 Globemaster III during an airborne operation at Lop Buri, Thailand, Mar. 5, 2024, during exercise Cobra Gold 2024. Joint Exercise Cobra Gold 24 provides a venue for the United States and Ally and partner nations to integrate capabilities and build on interoperability while executing complex and realistic operations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Brandon Bruer, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade)

