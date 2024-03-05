Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    16th CAB Provides Comprehensive Support for 11th Airborne Division Airborne Jump [Image 4 of 6]

    16th CAB Provides Comprehensive Support for 11th Airborne Division Airborne Jump

    THAILAND

    03.05.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Brandon Bruer 

    16th Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 377th Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 11th Airborne Division, exit a U.S. military aircraft during an airborne operation at Lop Buri, Thailand, Mar. 5, 2024, during exercise Cobra Gold 2024. Joint Exercise Cobra Gold 24 provides a venue for the United States and Ally and partner nations to integrate capabilities and build on interoperability while executing complex and realistic operations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Brandon Bruer, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2024
    Date Posted: 03.08.2024 02:52
    Photo ID: 8276702
    VIRIN: 240305-A-SJ062-2028
    Resolution: 5561x3707
    Size: 469.72 KB
    Location: TH
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 16th CAB Provides Comprehensive Support for 11th Airborne Division Airborne Jump [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Brandon Bruer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USARPAC
    I Corps
    7th Infantry Division
    16th CAB
    CG24
    Cobra Gold 2024

