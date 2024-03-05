Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    16th CAB 2-158th Assault Helicopter Battalion and Royal Thai Army 9th Aviation Battalion Closing Ceremony [Image 5 of 5]

    16th CAB 2-158th Assault Helicopter Battalion and Royal Thai Army 9th Aviation Battalion Closing Ceremony

    THAILAND

    03.08.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Brandon Bruer 

    16th Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. James R. Fischer, commander of 2-158th Assault Helicopter Battalion, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, 7th Infantry Division presents Royal Thai Army Lt. Col. Thamrongkeat Chattoranong, commander of 9th Aviation Battalion, with their battalion challenge coin at the conclusion of Cobra Gold 2024 at Lop Buri, Kingdom of Thailand, Mar. 8, 2024. The United States remains committed to the Kingdom of Thailand, promoting military-to-military- relations, as well as advancing interoperability and coordination with the Royal Thai Armed Forces, to promote regional security and stability. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Brandon Bruer, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2024
    Date Posted: 03.08.2024 02:34
    Photo ID: 8276697
    VIRIN: 240308-A-SJ062-1051
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 1.1 MB
    Location: TH
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 16th CAB 2-158th Assault Helicopter Battalion and Royal Thai Army 9th Aviation Battalion Closing Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Brandon Bruer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    16th CAB 2-158th Assault Helicopter Battalion and Royal Thai Army 9th Aviation Battalion Closing Ceremony
    16th CAB 2-158th Assault Helicopter Battalion and Royal Thai Army 9th Aviation Battalion Closing Ceremony
    16th CAB 2-158th Assault Helicopter Battalion and Royal Thai Army 9th Aviation Battalion Closing Ceremony
    16th CAB 2-158th Assault Helicopter Battalion and Royal Thai Army 9th Aviation Battalion Closing Ceremony
    16th CAB 2-158th Assault Helicopter Battalion and Royal Thai Army 9th Aviation Battalion Closing Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USARPAC
    I Corps
    7th Infantry Division
    16th CAB
    CG24
    Cobra Gold 2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT