16th CAB 2-158th Assault Helicopter Battalion and Royal Thai Army 9th Aviation Battalion Closing Ceremony

U.S. Army soldiers from 2-158th Assault Helicopter Battalion, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, 7th Infantry Division, and Royal Thai Army Soldiers from 9th Aviation Battalion pose for a group photo at the conclusion of Cobra Gold 2024 at Lop Buri, Kingdom of Thailand, Mar. 8, 2024. The United States remains committed to the Kingdom of Thailand, promoting military-to-military- relations, as well as advancing interoperability and coordination with the Royal Thai Armed Forces, to promote regional security and stability. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Brandon Bruer, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2024 02:35
|Photo ID:
|8276693
|VIRIN:
|240308-A-SJ062-1046
|Resolution:
|5455x3637
|Size:
|1.06 MB
|Location:
|TH
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
