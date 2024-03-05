Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    16th CAB 2-158th Assault Helicopter Battalion and Royal Thai Army 9th Aviation Battalion Closing Ceremony [Image 1 of 5]

    16th CAB 2-158th Assault Helicopter Battalion and Royal Thai Army 9th Aviation Battalion Closing Ceremony

    THAILAND

    03.08.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Brandon Bruer 

    16th Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Army soldiers from 2-158th Assault Helicopter Battalion, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, 7th Infantry Division, and Royal Thai Army Soldiers from 9th Aviation Battalion pose for a group photo at the conclusion of Cobra Gold 2024 at Lop Buri, Kingdom of Thailand, Mar. 8, 2024. The United States remains committed to the Kingdom of Thailand, promoting military-to-military- relations, as well as advancing interoperability and coordination with the Royal Thai Armed Forces, to promote regional security and stability. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Brandon Bruer, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2024
    Date Posted: 03.08.2024 02:35
    Photo ID: 8276693
    VIRIN: 240308-A-SJ062-1046
    Resolution: 5455x3637
    Size: 1.06 MB
    Location: TH
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 16th CAB 2-158th Assault Helicopter Battalion and Royal Thai Army 9th Aviation Battalion Closing Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Brandon Bruer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    16th CAB 2-158th Assault Helicopter Battalion and Royal Thai Army 9th Aviation Battalion Closing Ceremony
    16th CAB 2-158th Assault Helicopter Battalion and Royal Thai Army 9th Aviation Battalion Closing Ceremony
    16th CAB 2-158th Assault Helicopter Battalion and Royal Thai Army 9th Aviation Battalion Closing Ceremony
    16th CAB 2-158th Assault Helicopter Battalion and Royal Thai Army 9th Aviation Battalion Closing Ceremony
    16th CAB 2-158th Assault Helicopter Battalion and Royal Thai Army 9th Aviation Battalion Closing Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USARPAC
    I Corps
    7th Infantry Division
    16th CAB
    CG24
    Cobra Gold 2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT