16th CAB 2-158th Assault Helicopter Battalion and Royal Thai Army 9th Aviation Battalion Closing Ceremony

Royal Thai Army Lt. Col. Thamrongkeat Chattoranong, commander of 9th Aviation Battalion, presents U.S. Army Lt. Col. James R. Fischer, commander of 2-158th Assault Helicopter Battalion, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, 7th Infantry Division, a signed a framed group photo of the two nations together at the conclusion of Cobra Gold 2024 at Lop Buri, Kingdom of Thailand, Mar. 8, 2024. The United States remains committed to the Kingdom of Thailand, promoting military-to-military- relations, as well as advancing interoperability and coordination with the Royal Thai Armed Forces, to promote regional security and stability. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Brandon Bruer, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade)

