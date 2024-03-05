Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    16th CAB 1-229th Attack Battalion Conducts Apache Gunnery During Cobra Gold 2024 [Image 8 of 9]

    16th CAB 1-229th Attack Battalion Conducts Apache Gunnery During Cobra Gold 2024

    THAILAND

    03.07.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Brandon Bruer 

    16th Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 1-229th Attack Battalion 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, 7th Infantry Division, pose for a group picture while Aviators assigned to 1-229th Attack Bn., 16th Combat Aviation Bde., 7th Inf. Div. hover a AH-64 Apache helicopter at Lop Buri, Kingdom of Thailand, Mar. 7, 2024, during Exercise Cobra Gold 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Brandon Bruer, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2024
    Date Posted: 03.08.2024 02:35
    Location: TH
    USARPAC
    I Corps
    7th Infantry Division
    16th CAB
    CG24
    Cobra Gold 2024

