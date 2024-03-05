U.S. Army Aviators assigned to 1-229th Attack Battalion 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, 7th Infantry Division, fire their 30mm chain gun from an AH-64 Apache helicopter during Apache gunnery at Lop Buri, Kingdom of Thailand, Mar. 7, 2024, during Exercise Cobra Gold 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Brandon Bruer, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.07.2024 Date Posted: 03.08.2024 02:35 Photo ID: 8276689 VIRIN: 240307-A-SJ062-1306 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 522.19 KB Location: TH Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 16th CAB 1-229th Attack Battalion Conducts Apache Gunnery During Cobra Gold 2024 [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Brandon Bruer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.