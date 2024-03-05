U.S. Army Aviators assigned to 1-229th Attack Battalion 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, 7th Infantry Division, pilot an AH-64 Apache helicopter during Apache gunnery at Lop Buri, Kingdom of Thailand, Mar. 7, 2024, during Exercise Cobra Gold 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Brandon Bruer, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade)
|03.07.2024
|03.08.2024 02:36
|8276686
|240307-A-SJ062-1121
|6000x4000
|628.52 KB
|TH
|3
|0
This work, 16th CAB 1-229th Attack Battalion Conducts Apache Gunnery During Cobra Gold 2024 [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Brandon Bruer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
