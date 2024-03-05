Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    16th CAB 1-229th Attack Battalion Conducts Apache Gunnery During Cobra Gold 2024 [Image 3 of 9]

    16th CAB 1-229th Attack Battalion Conducts Apache Gunnery During Cobra Gold 2024

    THAILAND

    03.07.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Brandon Bruer 

    16th Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Army Aviators assigned to 1-229th Attack Battalion 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, 7th Infantry Division, pilot an AH-64 Apache helicopter during Apache gunnery at Lop Buri, Kingdom of Thailand, Mar. 7, 2024, during Exercise Cobra Gold 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Brandon Bruer, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2024
    Date Posted: 03.08.2024 02:36
    Photo ID: 8276686
    VIRIN: 240307-A-SJ062-1121
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 628.52 KB
    Location: TH
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 16th CAB 1-229th Attack Battalion Conducts Apache Gunnery During Cobra Gold 2024 [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Brandon Bruer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    16th CAB 1-229th Attack Battalion Conducts Apache Gunnery During Cobra Gold 2024
    16th CAB 1-229th Attack Battalion Conducts Apache Gunnery During Cobra Gold 2024
    16th CAB 1-229th Attack Battalion Conducts Apache Gunnery During Cobra Gold 2024
    16th CAB 1-229th Attack Battalion Conducts Apache Gunnery During Cobra Gold 2024
    16th CAB 1-229th Attack Battalion Conducts Apache Gunnery During Cobra Gold 2024
    16th CAB 1-229th Attack Battalion Conducts Apache Gunnery During Cobra Gold 2024
    16th CAB 1-229th Attack Battalion Conducts Apache Gunnery During Cobra Gold 2024
    16th CAB 1-229th Attack Battalion Conducts Apache Gunnery During Cobra Gold 2024
    16th CAB 1-229th Attack Battalion Conducts Apache Gunnery During Cobra Gold 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USARPAC
    I Corps
    7th Infantry Division
    16th CAB
    CG24
    Cobra Gold 2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT