Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Camp Zama volunteers and local students continue partnership [Image 4 of 4]

    Camp Zama volunteers and local students continue partnership

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    03.05.2024

    Photo by Noriko Kudo 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Camp Zama volunteers and students pause for a photo at an English Challenge Day held March 5 at a Nishi Junior High School.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2024
    Date Posted: 03.07.2024 23:21
    Photo ID: 8276490
    VIRIN: 240305-A-HP857-9384
    Resolution: 1200x800
    Size: 633.41 KB
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Zama volunteers and local students continue partnership [Image 4 of 4], by Noriko Kudo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Camp Zama volunteers and local students continue partnership
    Camp Zama volunteers and local students continue partnership
    Camp Zama volunteers and local students continue partnership
    Camp Zama volunteers and local students continue partnership

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Camp Zama volunteers and local students continue partnership

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Camp Zama
    bilateral relations
    U.S. Army Japan
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan
    imcom-pacific
    target_news_asiapacific

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT