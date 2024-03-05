Camp Zama volunteers and local students continue partnership

ZAMA CITY, Japan - About thirty volunteers from Camp Zama, including Soldiers, Airmen and family members, visited nearby Nishi Junior High School March 5 to participate in an event called "English Challenge Day."



The event allowed ninth-grade students to showcase what they have learned in their English classes through interactions with native English speakers.



Volunteers included members of United States Army Japan, the 311th Military Intelligence Battalion, the 35th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, the 5th Transportation Company, the 78th Signal Battalion, U.S. Army Medical Department Activities-Japan and the Air Force’s 374th Communications Squadron.



The students were divided into groups and then rotated through about dozen tables where the Camp Zama guests helped the students practice speaking English.



The students were challenged to talk about their school life, activities outside of school and assigned topics.



Sgt. 1st Class Ralph Martin, 311th MI Battalion, said the event allowed the Soldiers and Airmen the ability to build partnerships with the local community and to better strengthen relationships with the host nation.



Martin said the students were eager to practice their English and share their experiences about what school life was like, and the volunteers also had a chance to ask the students how they spend their off-time and what their hobbies were.



"The event was great," said Martin. "I am having a great time."



Martin said he thinks the lesson learned for the Camp Zama volunteers was the importance of getting involved with the community and building relationships.



He also hopes that the event will help the students realize that the U.S. military personnel are a key part of the community and that both can work together to accomplish many things.



Junior high student Gentaro Tsutsumi, 15, said he was looking forward to seeing the Camp Zama volunteers this year again because he had so much fun last year when they visited his school.



Tsutsumi said he was a little nervous at the beginning of the event because he had not had a chance to speak English since the last time.



“I remember having a scary image of U.S. military personnel when the event first started, but as I got to know them, I found them to be very friendly and kind making me feel comfortable to talk to them,” he said.



An Katano, 15, another student, said this was the second time she had interacted with Camp Zama volunteers, so she was not nervous because she remembered how much fun it was last year.



"I was looking forward to today’s event," said Katano.



Katano said she couldn’t wait to start the conversation once the event began and was really excited to be able to engage in dialogue with the volunteers.



She said she enjoys every opportunity she gets to interact with the Camp Zama volunteers and appreciates them taking the time to visit the school to spend time with the students.



"My classmates and I had a lot of fun talking and laughing with the volunteers," said Katano. "It has been a valuable experience for us."

