Date Taken: 03.05.2024 Date Posted: 03.07.2024 23:21 Photo ID: 8276488 VIRIN: 240305-A-HP857-9379 Resolution: 1200x800 Size: 477.04 KB Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Camp Zama volunteers and local students continue partnership [Image 4 of 4], by Noriko Kudo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.