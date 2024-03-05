Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) sailors assigned to JS Setoshio (SS-599) utilize submarine fenders owned by Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) to moor alongside the JS Harusame (DD-102) during a port visit at JMSDF’s Kurashima pier in Sasebo, Japan, March 7, 2024. CFAS provided submarine fenders to JMSDF Sasebo District to support the Setoshio’s port visit as part of the ongoing partnership between the U.S. Navy and JMSDF in Sasebo. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sophia H. Bumps)
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2024 22:21
|Photo ID:
|8276465
|VIRIN:
|240307-N-II719-2073
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|4.33 MB
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 240307 CFAS Submarine Fenders for JS Setoshio Port Visit [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Sophia Bumps, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
