    240307 CFAS Submarine Fenders for JS Setoshio Port Visit [Image 3 of 3]

    240307 CFAS Submarine Fenders for JS Setoshio Port Visit

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    03.07.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Sophia Bumps 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) sailors assigned to JS Setoshio (SS-599) utilize submarine fenders owned by Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) to moor alongside the JS Harusame (DD-102) during a port visit at JMSDF’s Kurashima pier in Sasebo, Japan, March 7, 2024. CFAS provided submarine fenders to JMSDF Sasebo District to support the Setoshio’s port visit as part of the ongoing partnership between the U.S. Navy and JMSDF in Sasebo. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sophia H. Bumps)

