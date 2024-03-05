240307 CFAS Submarine Fenders for JS Setoshio Port Visit

Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) sailors retrieve submarine fenders owned by Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) at CFAS India Basin March 7, 2024. CFAS provided the fenders to JMSDF Sasebo District to support the JMSDF Oyashio-class submarine JS Setoshio’s (SS-599) port visit as part of the ongoing partnership between the U.S. Navy and JMSDF in Sasebo. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sophia H. Bumps)

