Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    240307 CFAS Submarine Fenders for JS Setoshio Port Visit [Image 2 of 3]

    240307 CFAS Submarine Fenders for JS Setoshio Port Visit

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    03.07.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Sophia Bumps 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) sailors transport submarine fenders owned by Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) from CFAS India Basin at CFAS March 7, 2024. CFAS provided submarine fenders to JMSDF Sasebo District to support the JMSDF Oyashio-class submarine JS Setoshio’s (SS-599) port visit as part of the ongoing partnership between the U.S. Navy and JMSDF in Sasebo. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sophia H. Bumps)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2024
    Date Posted: 03.07.2024 22:21
    Photo ID: 8276464
    VIRIN: 240307-N-II719-1081
    Resolution: 5457x3638
    Size: 3.06 MB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 240307 CFAS Submarine Fenders for JS Setoshio Port Visit [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Sophia Bumps, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    240307 CFAS Submarine Fenders for JS Setoshio Port Visit
    240307 CFAS Submarine Fenders for JS Setoshio Port Visit
    240307 CFAS Submarine Fenders for JS Setoshio Port Visit

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CFAS
    JMSDF
    partnership
    fenders

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT