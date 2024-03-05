Maj. Gen. William ‘Hank’ Taylor, Commanding General, 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division conducts battlefield circulation in different training sites in South Korea on March 5, 2024. The 2ID/RUCD leadership observed combined training and operations during Freedom Shield 24. The visit gave them a first-hand glimpse into the hard work and contribution of the units and Soldiers during the exercise. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Liseth Espinel)
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2024 20:58
|Photo ID:
|8276256
|VIRIN:
|240305-A-VC901-5127
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|9.1 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Commanders visit Soldiers During Freedom Shield 2024 [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Liseth Espinel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
