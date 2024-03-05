Commanders visit Soldiers During Freedom Shield 2024

Maj. Gen. William ‘Hank’ Taylor, Commanding General, 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division and Brig. Gen. Jeong Hyeok Kim, Deputy Commanding General-ROK, conduct battlefield circulation to different training sites in South Korea on March 5, 2024. The 2ID/RUCD leadership observed combined training and operations during Freedom Shield 24. The visit gave them a first-hand glimpse into the hard work and contribution of the units and Soldiers during the exercise. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Liseth Espinel)

