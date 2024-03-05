Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Commanders visit Soldiers During Freedom Shield 2024 [Image 6 of 8]

    Commanders visit Soldiers During Freedom Shield 2024

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    03.05.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Liseth Espinel 

    2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division

    Maj. Gen. William ‘Hank’ Taylor, Commanding General, 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division and Brig. Gen. Jeong Hyeok Kim, Deputy Commanding General-ROK, conduct battlefield circulation at different training sites in South Korea on March 5, 2024. The 2ID/RUCD leadership observed combined training and operations during Freedom Shield 24. The visit gave them a first-hand glimpse into the hard work and contribution of the units and Soldiers during the exercise. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Liseth Espinel)

    Date Taken: 03.05.2024
    Date Posted: 03.07.2024 20:59
    VIRIN: 240305-A-VC901-8384
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commanders visit Soldiers During Freedom Shield 2024 [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Liseth Espinel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    FS24

