    KC-10 conducts local aerial refueling mission

    CA, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Traci Keller 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    A KC-10 Extender refuels an F-35B Lightning II Jan. 24, 2024, over California. Using either an advanced aerial refueling boom or a hose and drogue centerline refueling system, the KC-10 can refuel a variety of U.S. and allied military aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Traci Keller)

    Date Taken: 01.24.2024
    Date Posted: 03.07.2024 18:40
    Location: CA, US
    aerial refueling
    KC-10
    aircrew
    Extender
    F-35B
    Lightning II
    9th Air Refueling Squadron

