KC-10 conducts local aerial refueling mission

A KC-10 Extender refuels an F-35B Lightning II Jan. 24, 2024, over California. Using either an advanced aerial refueling boom or a hose and drogue centerline refueling system, the KC-10 can refuel a variety of U.S. and allied military aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Traci Keller)

