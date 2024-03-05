KC-10 conducts local aerial refueling mission

A KC-10 Extender refuels an F-35B Lightning II Jan. 24, 2024, over California. Using either an advanced aerial refueling boom or a hose and drogue centerline refueling system, the KC-10 can refuel a variety of U.S. and allied military aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Traci Keller)
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2024 18:40
|Photo ID:
|8276156
|VIRIN:
|240124-F-UE898-1204
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|8.6 MB
|Location:
|CA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|2
