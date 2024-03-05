Defense Senior Enlisted Council speak during an All Hands on Pearl Harbor

U.S. Navy Fleet Master Chief David Isom, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command senior enlisted leader (CSEL), answers questions about warfighting, leadership perspectives on readiness, and the Total Force structure at an All Call at the Bloch Arena, Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam, Hawaii, Mar. 5, 2024. The SEAC convened the Winter 2024 DSELC in Hawaii for top U.S. Armed Forces Enlisted leaders to engage in significant issues like Enlisted Joint Professional Military Education, the Joint Command Senior Enlisted Nominative process, as well as the warfighting and support capabilities of members’ commands in the Joint Force environment.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Randi Brown)

