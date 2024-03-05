Adm. John C. Aquilino, Commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, speaks to the Defense Senior Enlisted Council (DSELC) about warfighting, leadership perspectives on readiness, and the Total Force structure during the DSELC event at U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, Mar. 4, 2024. The SEAC convened the Winter 2024 DSELC in Hawaii for top U.S. Armed Forces Enlisted leaders to engage in significant issues like Enlisted Joint Professional Military Education, the Joint Command Senior Enlisted Nominative process, as well as the warfighting and support capabilities of members’ commands in the Joint Force environment.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Randi Brown)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.04.2024 Date Posted: 03.07.2024 18:59 Photo ID: 8276123 VIRIN: 240304-N-QB805-1065 Resolution: 5603x3728 Size: 2.26 MB Location: CAMP SMITH, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Defense Senior Enlisted Leadership Council visits USINDOPACOM [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Randi Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.